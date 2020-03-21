One man injured, homes and car struck by gunfire in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One man was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland on Friday night.
Officers responded to the 8700 block of Northeast Hassalo Street at 9:11 p.m.
No victims were found at the scene, but police said two homes with people inside and a car were struck by gunfire.
A short time later, a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police said he is expected to survive.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team assumed the investigation. Northeast Hassalo Street was closed between 87th Avenue and 90th Avenue for the investigation.
No further details were released by police.
Anyone with information about gun crimes in the city of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau's Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GVRT@portlandoregon.gov .
