PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 21-year-old man and two boys were arrested Friday night in north Portland after they were found in a stolen car, police said.
At 8:30 p.m., officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gang Enforcement Team and Youth Service Division made the arrests near North Alberta Street and North Commercial Avenue.
Before the three arrests, police found a stolen 2016 Volkswagen Jetta parked at the scene. Inside the Jetta were three occupants. Officers contacted the people, identified as Armani O. Stewart and two male minors, and took them into custody without incident.
During the investigation, police found and seized three guns. Two were inside the Jetta and the third was in possession of one of the suspects.
Stewart was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm in public. Police said the two boys were lodged at the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Home.
