One month of burning: The Bootleg Fire is now 87% contained

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The second largest wildfire in the country has been burning for a month. The Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon continues to challenge firefighters, but crews now have reached 87 percent containment of the megafire.

As of Friday morning, the Bootleg Fire was 413,765 acres in size across both Klamath and Lake counties. The fire has only grown minimally over the past week. Friday marked one month since the Bootleg Fire first ignited. Lightning caused the fire to start on July 6 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. The forest remains closed to the public.

For weeks, the Bootleg Fire was the largest fire burning in the United States. On Friday morning, California fire officials reported the Dixie Fire had grown to 432,813 acres, surpassing the Bootleg Fire by just over 19,000 acres.

Currently, 1,252 people are fighting the Bootleg Fire. Cooler weather in the fire area is expected Friday, with lighter winds as well. Those conditions should hopefully prove favorable for firefighters.

Oregon, Washington get highest priority for wildfire fighting resources PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is going to have easier access to wildfire fighting resources.

Oregon has faced an early and challenging fire season with the Bootleg Fire center stage. The National Interagency Fire Center has put the northwest region as top priority for wildfire fighting resources.

MORE: FOX’12 local wildfire coverage