One more case of COVID-19 confirmed in Clark County, bringing total to 10

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A 70-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 in Clark County, the Clark County Health Authority confirmed, bringing the county case total to 10.
Health officials say the man had contact with a confirmed case and has been quarantined. He is currently recovering at home.
