PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One more round of snow will fall in the Portland metro area early Thursday morning before the rain returns and temperatures climb above freezing.
FOX 12 weather team says those living in higher elevations could see up to two to three inches of snow, and potentially one to two inches along the I-5 corridor in interior southwest Washington. At the valley floor, some could see a trace to one inch of accumulation.
(4:45 A.M.) Heavy wet snow will move across the #PDX / Vancouver metro area during the morning commute, roughly 5am-8am. By the late morning, temps will climb into the upper 30s. I’ll be tracking this weather system on Good Day Oregon until 10:00 A.M. #PDX #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/rA7BJwKrxQ— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) December 30, 2021
Much of the snow that falls will melt away by the late afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 30s across the metro area.
TriMet says it has installed tire chains to buses on 24 lines. As of 5:30 a.m., there are no bus lines that are being detoured.
Warming shelters across the metro area are available to those who need a place to get out of the cold. For a full list, click here.
On the eastern side of the state, the Oregon Department of Transportation has closed I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande due to high winds, blowing/drifting snow and white-out conditions in some areas.
To check for closures or delays on local roadways, visit tripcheck.com. For the latest updates on weather conditions, visit www.kptv.com/weather/.