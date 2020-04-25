PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Oregon on Saturday.
Statewide, 87 people have died from the coronavirus, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA also reported 76 new cases of COVID-19.
As of Saturday morning, there has been 2,253 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and 45,124 negative results.
Additional details on the deceased and where the 76 confirmed cases are located have not yet been released.
