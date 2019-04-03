PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A one-of-a-kind geometric house is up for sale in southwest Portland.
Built in 1984 by Portland-based architect Robert Harvey Oshatz, the unique home is nestled in the West Hills.
If you like angles, the four-bedroom house has a lot of them.
The people who are selling the house have lived there since 1987 but say it’s time to downsize.
“It’s a kind of house you can live in and discover things about it even after 30 years, like, oh, I never quite noticed how that was built before, isn’t that interesting,” said Miriam Rosenthal, who is selling the house. “One of the things I love about this house is the angles. It’s full of angles. And it’s full of repetitive motifs. If you look up at the grill on the windows, it’s the same grill patterns repeated in several places: on the gate, upstairs, in the bathroom.”
But this unique house will cost you – it’s selling for $1.1 million.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
