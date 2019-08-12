OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A beloved mailman in Oregon City who suddenly passed away last month was honored with a one-of-a-kind postal service procession.
Mail carriers from far and wide took a ride in memory of Daniel DiGiorgio.
"It was such a kind gesture, you could see in their face and their hearts how much they cared about my dad," said Becky Steel.
Steel says she lost her father on July 29 to health problems. A shock for his family, and his family at work.
DiGiorgio was a mailman for 28 years.
His other passion - Star Trek.
That's why Steel made a video for her dad's celebration of life complete with quotes from Spock and the Star Trek theme song.
"The community was important to him. It's been amazing to see how many people have shared the video," said Steel. "It's been really good for all of us in the grieving process to know how much he's helped everybody."
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help out with funeral expenses.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
