'One of our best years': Air-filtration companies see uptick in demand during pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many people are focusing on the air they breathe more than ever.
“So, with the wildfires, with the pandemic, I think people are thinking a lot more about what that indoor air quality is and how we can enhance it and make sure that they have a safe space to come home that’s free of dust and dirt and fumes and smoke and viruses," said Annemarie Bell.
Bell is the Sales and Marketing Coordinator at Pyramid Heating & Cooling, a company that installs air purifiers. She said they've seen an uptick in business by nearly 50% during the pandemic.
“A lot of them help with airborne contaminants and then also surfaces, so they’re cleaning your surfaces in your home, as well as those airborne contaminants and those viruses floating through the air and they’re able to kill them pretty quickly," said Bell.
While they've seen a lot of interest from homeowners throughout 2020, Bell said they're also working non-stop at businesses.
"As things start opening up, people want to know that when they’re going outside of their homes, it’s going to be clean as well," she said.
FOX 12 saw that when visiting the Wiggle Room last year. It's an indoor play space for kids, where the business owner installed a special air purifier to his HVAC system.
“I can’t say that it’s 100% full proof that you cannot catch it here, because you can anywhere," owner Christopher Wade told FOX 12 last year. "You leave your house and you can, but we are doing everything we can to create an environment that is as safe as possible for our kids and their parents.”
FOX 12 also stopped by Reynolds High School last month. In preparation for kids returning to school, the district made sure to service all ventilation systems and add more stringent filters.
“All the filters are going up a rating to make sure everything is safe," said Lead Custodian at Reynolds High School, Ben Koskela.
And with safety on everyone's mind, Bell said it's no wonder business is booming.
“We’ve had one of our best years and it’s been amazing to watch the growth, but also amazing to watch people take an interest in their homes and want to make sure that they have those optimal systems that are working for them," said Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.