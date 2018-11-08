TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - One person was arrested and several others were issued tickets Thursday morning during a sting on local moving companies.
The Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Police, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies conducted the sting in Troutdale.
Authorities were looking to make sure movers were legally licensed and had proper insurance.
In all, nine illegal household moving companies were cited for safety violations, according to authorities.
Officials say hired movers too often steal things from their customers or overcharge.
“This could be really tragic,” David House, an ODOT spokesperson, said. “If someone gets a hold of your most prized possessions, you could never see them again.
ODOT officials say they ended up arresting one man on three felony warrants out of southern Oregon.
“We’re not here to punish people but to get them to comply with state law,” House said.
