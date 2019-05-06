SALEM, OR (KPTV) - One person was rushed to the hospital early Monday morning following an apartment fire in Salem.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said crews were called out at around 3:45 a.m. to an apartment fire in the 4000 block of Satter Drive Northeast.
Deputies arrived to the scene and found an apartment fully engulfed in flames.
Carla Lua lives on the first floor at the Greenwood Park Apartments with her kids and boyfriend. She said they were first woken up by a boy yelling outside.
"He was talking on the phone, he was telling somebody that his mom was inside and that there was a fire. And then when we opened the door, he said 'get out, it's going to explode,'" said Lua.
A neighbor told FOX 12 they heard what that boy may have been warning about.
"We heard a couple of explosions - decided to come out and take a look," said Steven Hammond.
Marion County Fire District #1 led the firefighting efforts and were assisted by the Salem Fire Department, Keizer Fire Department, and Falck Northwest who provided medical support.
The sheriff's office said a 58-year-old woman was rescued from a first floor apartment. She was taken to an area hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
Three other people were taken to an area hospital for concerns of smoke inhalation. Three deputies who helped in evacuations were treated and released for smoke inhalation.
The sheriff's office said about eight apartments units were impacted by the fire.
#BREAKING: Firefighters are battling an apartment fire on Satter Drive NE in Salem. So far 1 person has been taken to the hospital w/ critical injuries and 8 apartment units have been impacted, @MCSOInTheKnow tells us. We are headed to the scene. (Video ctsy: Steven M. Hammond) pic.twitter.com/Q2qIAblX0c— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) May 6, 2019
A total of seven engines and four medical units responded.
Lancaster Drive was closed in both directions. The roadway reopened around 6:15 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
