VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - One person was killed and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at a retirement living building in downtown Vancouver.
Robert E. Breck, 80, was booked into the Clark County Jail on the charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Vancouver police were called out to the Smith Tower Apartments at West 5th Street and Washington Street at 2:10 p.m. Shots were fired in the lobby, according to investigators.
Police said three people were shot. One man was killed and two women were taken to the hospital. PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center reported receiving two patients from the shooting. Both were listed in satisfactory condition.
A police department spokeswoman said officers were treating the situation as an active shooter case, until the suspect was taken into custody around 4:45 p.m.
Police responded to a shooting in an apartment building in the downtown area Thursday afternoon. (KPTV photo)
