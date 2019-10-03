VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - One person was killed and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at a retirement living building in downtown Vancouver.

Robert E. Breck, 80, was booked into the Clark County Jail on the charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder. 

Vancouver police were called out to the Smith Tower Apartments at West 5th Street and Washington Street at 2:10 p.m. Shots were fired in the lobby, according to investigators.

Police said three people were shot. One man was killed and two women were taken to the hospital. PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center reported receiving two patients from the shooting. Both were listed in satisfactory condition. 

A police department spokeswoman said officers were treating the situation as an active shooter case, until the suspect was taken into custody around 4:45 p.m. 

Police said they had identified the suspect and crisis negotiators were communicating with him, as he refused to come out of his apartment. 

Police said they had no information that any hostages were involved in the ongoing situation. 

A possible motive has not been revealed by investigators. 

The building was evacuated. People were taken to City Hall where they could be connected with family and friends. By Thursday evening, they were allowed to return to their apartments. 

People were asked to avoid the area, as many roads were shut down due to the investigation. 

