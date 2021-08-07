SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Salem police are investigating two separate crashes that happened early Saturday morning.
Just before 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 25th Street and Aviation Loop Southeast. Police said a car has crashed into a tree, several parked cars and caused a small fire that Salem Fire Department put out.
The driver, 32-year-old David Douglass Demarre II, was found dead outside of the car.
About a minute after the first crash, officers responded to a motorcycle crash on Johnson Street Northeast between Cherry and Brooks Avenue Northeast. The motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Police have not yet released his name.
The Salem Police Traffic Team is investigating the cause of both crashes.
