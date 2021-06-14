One person dead after crash along SR 503 near Battle Ground, driver facing charges

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) – Troopers say one person died after a crash along SR 503 near Battle Ground on Monday afternoon.
Washington State Patrol says two cars were involved in a head-on crash. Four others were taken to the hospital including a driver who is now facing charges. Troopers say David Zarb, 46, of La Center was driving northbound on SR 503 when he crossed the center line and hit a vehicle with four others inside.
A 16-year-old girl died at the scene. Two other teens and a 66-year-old woman, Danlette Yato were also injured. Zarb is facing three counts of vehicular assault and one count of vehicular homicide.
Troopers believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
