JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Troopers say one person is dead after a crash on Highway 199 near milepost 30 that took place on Friday morning.
A preliminary investigation revealed that a Toyota 4Runner driven by Clyde McDonald, 26, was northbound when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and hit a Ford Explorer driven by Shawn Fodor, 29. The 4Runner then hit a Ford F250 that was driven by Paul Taylor.
Investigators say Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. McDonald was taken by air ambulance to Rogue Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries.
Fodor was not hurt in the crash. The highway was partially closed for 5 hours while the investigation took place.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP and reference case number SP21-076174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.