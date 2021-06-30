One person dead after crash in northeast Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say one person has died after a crash on Wednesday afternoon in northeast Portland.
At 5:17p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a crash at Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Northeast Columbia Boulevard. When officers arrived they found three vehicles involved, including two that appeared to impact head-on. One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where the person died.
Two other vehicles were involved. A driver of one of the vehicles had minor injuries but was transported to a hospital as a precaution. The other driver was not injured. During the investigation, Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard is closed north of Northeast Columbia Boulevard.
If anyone has information about the crash, please call police non-emergency at 503 823-3333 and reference case number 21-177749.
