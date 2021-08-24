One person dead after crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver police say one man was killed in a crash that took place on Tuesday afternoon.
At 4: 09 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash near Northeast 4th Plain Boulevard and Vancouver Mall Drive.
Officers learned that an 82-year-old man was traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle and drove up onto the sidewalk and back down hitting a vehicle waiting to turn north on Vancouver Mall Drive.
The drive then crossed a traffic median, hitting and killing a 34-year-old man. The driver stayed on scene and is being assessed to see if impairment was a factor in the crash. No other information has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.