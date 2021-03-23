YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Troopers say one person died after a crash in Yamhill County on Tuesday morning.
Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 47 near milepost 31 at 5:00 a.m.
Investigators say a Nissan Sentra that was driven by Cody Kempf, 25, was going southbound when it crossed in the northbound lane and collided with a Toyota Camry driven by 61-year-old William Coker Jr. who died at the scene.
Kempf and a passenger, 20-year-old Odalis Arenas Ramirez, were taken to OHSU to be treated. A passenger in the Camry, 59-year-old Kelly Williamson, was also taken to OHSU for treatment.
There is no word on their conditions at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.