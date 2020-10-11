VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – One person died after a house fire in Vancouver Saturday, according to Vancouver Fire Department.
Fire crews rushed to a home at 5108 Northeast 66th Avenue at about 7:00 p.m. When they arrived they found the house on fire. Neighbors told firefighters that someone was inside.
Firefighters went in and managed to get the person out but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire was put out before 7:30 p.m. One firefighter suffered minor burns.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
