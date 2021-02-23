JACKSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – One person is dead after a shooting in Jackson County on Tuesday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started when deputies and the Eagle Point Police responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 100 block of Idlewood Drive in Eagle Point.
Before law enforcement arrived they say a man left the location along with another man in an SUV.
A few minutes later that SUV was stopped by police on Stevens Road near Idlewood in the parking lot of the church at that location. At 7:36 p.m. one of the deputies reported shots being fired.
One man from the suspect’s vehicle was killed in the gunfire. The other male is being treated at a local hospital. One JCSO deputy was hit by a bullet fired by someone from the SUV. That injury was minor.
Oregon State Police is now leading the investigation. No other details will be released at this time.
