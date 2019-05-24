SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspected deadly shooting in Sweet Home.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Surrey Lane at 2:32 a.m. Friday. Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not available.
The Sweet Home Police Department described the case as a homicide investigation, but no other details were released.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.