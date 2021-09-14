One person dead after shooting between coworkers in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting in a West Salem neighborhood.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, this happened between two employees of R&R Tree Service.
"The tree felling company was there doing their work right, saws were buzzing away," neighbor Scott said.
He was outside and heard a tree fall and then suddenly what seemed like an argument.
"It was really hard to understand what was going on, if it was just coworkers going at each other ya know doing whatever coworkers might do, yelling at each other, and it immediately escalated within 15, 20 seconds of the log hitting the ground, two shots," Scott said.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting between two employees at R&R Tree Service but aren’t saying at this point what may have led up to it.
"I was able to see kinda like the two flashes in my peripheral. It’s only about 50 yards between my balcony and where it happened so it’s just really concerning," Scott said. "They were yelling at one point, I've been hit, they were cursing, you shot me, keep pressure on it, stuff like that, pretty scary."
We've heard from neighbors the suspect tried to disguise himself using a lawnmower, but the sheriff's office hasn't confirmed that.
Investigators did take the suspect into custody and found the gun.
People who live here tell us they were sad and shocked to hear of this.
"I feel terribly for the family themselves. It’s not something you want to have happen around your home," Scott said.
We tried to reach R&R Tree Service by phone and email Tuesday. Their office closed early, and we haven’t heard back.
(1) comment
Lawnmower makes a really good disguise, huh ? LOL !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.