PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the Parkrose neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.
At 5:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 11800 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. When officers arrived they found a man who was dead at the scene.
During the investigation, Northeast Sandy Boulevard is closed between Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast 112th Avenue. More information will be released at a later time.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Jason Koenig Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889 or Detective William Winters William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466.
