PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed after a reported stabbing in Southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to the incident in the 300 block of Southeast 12th Avenue just before 2:00 a.m. Medical crews arrived and tended to the victim, who died a short time later.
The cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date by the state’s medical examiner, according to police.
Portland Police homicide detectives are investigating and ask that anyone with information about this incident contact Detective Ryan Foote 503-823-0781 Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Travis Law 503-823-0395 Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov.
