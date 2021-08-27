WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a three-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 in Wilsonville Thursday morning, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 5:45 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash on the interstate near milepost 282. OSP said an investigation revealed a Kia Rio was stopped, for unknown reasons, in a northbound lane when it was struck by a Lexus. The Kia was then pushed into a Chevrolet Colorado.
The driver of the Kia, identified as William H. Kavanaugh, 65, of Aurora, was pronounced dead at the scene. OSP did not say if the drivers or passengers in the other two vehicles were injured.
No additional details about the crash have been released by OSP at this time.
