One person dead after workplace accident in Boring

BORING, OR (KPTV) – A worker is dead after being run over by an excavator at the site of a blueberry field operated by Townsend Farms.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says the report of someone being killed on Amisigger Road in Boring came in at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Investigators say two Raz Construction Co. employees were on-site, working on a project. One worker was backing up an excavator and reported hitting a bump. The operator then got off the machine to investigate and found the other worker had been crushed beneath the excavator treads.
When paramedics arrived they pronounced the worker dead at the scene.
The name of the person killed in the accident can’t be released at this time because the family is still being notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.