PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the Parkrose neighborhood Wednesday morning.
At around 5:48 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 11500 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Officers arrived at the scene and located two victims. One person was pronounced dead, while the other was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.
A condition update was not available for the second person.
An initial report from Portland police only described one injured victim. By late Tuesday afternoon, police reported there were two victims and one had died.
No further information was released about the shooting victims or possible suspects in this case.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033; or Detective Shaye Samora Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768.
'One person dead, another injured in NE Portland shooting' Thank you Jo Ann 'I hate the police and everything they stand for' Hardesty.
Hardesty should be forced to dig every grave with her bare hands.
