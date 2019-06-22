DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A plane crash in Sunriver leaves one person dead and another injured Saturday afternoon.
Sunriver Fire and Rescue responded to what they believe to be a single engine private plane crash near the Sunriver Airport.
Crews said two people were on board.
One person died and the other person sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.
FOX 12 will update this story when more information becomes available.
