One person dead following a shooting at a NE Portland grocery store

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was killed following a shooting at a grocery store in Northeast Portland on Wednesday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers were dispatched to a grocery store shooting in the 1900 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a deceased victim.
A short time after, officers learned that the suspect had robbed a driver at gunpoint in the grocery store parking lot, PPB said. Detectives are working to determine if the incidents are related.
Police are not releasing any suspect information at this time.
The grocery store will be closed during the investigation.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Homicide detectives are responding to investigate. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0696 or Michael Greenlee Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0871.
