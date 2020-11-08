MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 26-year-old Salem man died after a head-on crash on Highway 99E near milepost 35 on Saturday.
Oregon State Police said a Honda Accord driven by Pulciano Roque-Perez was driving northbound when he crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Antonio Mendoza-Gallardo, 62, of Woodburn.
Roque-Perez died from his injuries.
Mendoza-Gallardo and a passenger, Bulmaro Cortes-Salinas,24, of Salem where taken to the hospital with injuries.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.