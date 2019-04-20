PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland fire responded to a residence early Saturday morning regarding a victim inside a house fire.
Crews arrived at the scene around 5:15 a.m. on reports of a victim inside of a residence on Southeast Taggart and Southeast 66th Avenue.
When fire crews arrived, they found fire coming from the front windows of the home and when they entered the structure they found a large hole in the floor just inside the front door.
Crews said they were able to work around the hole and quickly extinguish the fire.
While searching the home, fire crews located a man and determined that he was dead.
Crews said the cause of the fire was due to careless smoking.
No other injuries were reported.
