One person dead in Vancouver house fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A woman died in a Vancouver house fire early Saturday morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a house fire at 14808 Northeast 83rd Street at 2:20 a.m. When they arrived at the two-story home, they found flames coming out out the first floor. Crews rushed into the house to put out the fire and search for a reported occupant. Firefighters found the woman dead on the first floor.
The woman has yet to be identified.
One of the other residents was not home at the time of the fire, VFD said. No additional injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.