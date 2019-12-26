DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was found dead in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.
Douglas County deputies received information of an injury crash in the Diamond Lake area around 8:11 p.m.
Deputies said the initial report was that a single vehicle had went over an embankment and the occupants were injured.
The crash was determined to have occurred on Forest Service Road 6530 on the 100 spur. Emergency crews located a Toyota 4-Runner approximately 150 feet over the embankment into a ravine. Following the crash, a large boulder struck the vehicle.
The driver, 23-year-old Cody Ray Bean, of Redmond, was declared dead at the scene, according to deputies.
Passengers 22-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Bean and 24-year-old Kody Dale Gray, both of Central Point and 48-year-old Lisa Ann Preston, of Medford, all sustained injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment.
The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol and speed appear to be contributing factors.
