VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - One person was killed and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a retirement living building in downtown Vancouver.
Vancouver police were called out to the Smith Tower Apartments at West 5th Street and Washington Street at 2:10 p.m. Shots were fired in the lobby, according to investigators.
Police said three people were shot. One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital.
PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center reported receiving two patients from the shooting. Both were listed in satisfactory condition.
A police department spokeswoman said officers were treating the situation as an active shooter case, until the suspect was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m.
Police responded to a shooting in an apartment building in the downtown area Thursday afternoon. (KPTV photo)
Police said they had identified the suspect and crisis negotiators were communicating with him by 3 p.m. He was believed to be in his unit inside Smith Tower Apartments.
Police said they had no information that any hostages were involved in the ongoing situation.
The suspect has not yet been identified and a possible motive has not been released.
The building was evacuated. People were taken to City Hall where they could be connected with family and friends.
People were asked to avoid the area, as many roads were shut down due to the investigation.
