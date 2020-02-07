GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - One person is in custody after police say they fired a gun in a Gresham neighborhood Friday morning.
At around 6:21 a.m., officers were called out to the 1900 block of Northeast Liberty Avenue. Police said there were reports that someone was shooting a gun outside of their home.
Officers arrived to the scene and detained one person.
BREAKING: @GreshamPD are on scene of shots fired outside of homes in a Gresham neighborhood. They have detained one person. No injuries reported, but they are looking to see if any homes were hit. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/HYVrH5oELc— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 7, 2020
No injuries have been reported.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.
