PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A candle used for heat and light a tent inside a tent tipped over and caused a fire that burned one person who later died from their injuries, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters were dispatched to a reported tent fire at the on-ramp to I-405 near the intersection of North Cook Street and North Gantenbein just after 2:00 a.m. When crews arrived, the fire was mostly out, but one person was seriously burned.
PF&R said two people were sleeping inside the tent when the fire broke out. One person managed to get out, but the other person may have been unconscious from smoke inhalation.
Paramedics on-scene estimated that the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, and third degree burns across 75 percent of their body. According to fire officials, the victim was rushed to the Emanuel Burn Center, where they later died.
“Tragedies like this sadden all of us at Portland Fire & Rescue,” says Fire Chief Sara Boone. “It is heartbreaking to see residents of our city living in these conditions and using unsafe means to keep themselves warm and meet their basic needs. We will continue to work with our partners at the city, county, and local non-profit organizations to identify alternative methods of shelter, especially in these cold months.”
Fire investigators said they estimate receiving two to three tent fires a day in recent weeks.
Portland City Commissioner in charge of PF&R, Jo Ann Hardesty, released the following statement on the incident:
“My heart breaks for this tragic loss as the streets of Portland claim another life from our houseless community. With colder and wetter days ahead of this winter, we all must commit to do better, act compassionately, and ensure Portland is a city where our houseless neighbors have access to warmth, hygiene, shelter, and other basic life necessities. I send my deepest condolences to the family and friends suffering from this loss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.