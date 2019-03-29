One person dies, dog missing after two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Coos County.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 230 at 11:20 a.m. Thursday.
Investigators said Jessie Fisher, 37, of Garibaldi, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord south on Highway 101 when she crossed the centerline and struck a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT pickup.
Fisher was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the pickup, Brandon Blair, 40, of Spokane, Washington, was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.
There were two dogs in Fisher’s car, according to troopers. One was picked up by a good Samaritan and taken to a local veterinary clinic.
The second dog was last seen running from the scene and has not been found.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by the Coos County Sheriffs' Office, Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, Siuslaw Indian Tribe Police, Coos County Animal Control, Hauser Fire Department, North Bay Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
