One person dies in early morning house fire in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas Fire says one person has died after a home caught fire in Oregon City early Monday morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m., crews responded to a fire on Beverly Drive. Crews arrived to the single-level home and found heavy fire and black smoke coming from several windows.
Clackamas Fire said one person was located in the home and was taken outside. Firefighter paramedics began providing medical care, but sadly, the person died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.
No one else was located in the home, and no additional injuries have been reported.
This is what is left of the house involved in the deadly fire in Oregon City this morning. Investigator on scene. #fox12Oregon @clackamasfire pic.twitter.com/TnojmMpTbJ— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 11, 2021
In total, 22 firefighters responded to the house fire to bring it under control.
Investigators have responded to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. No additional details have been released by Clackamas Fire at this time.