SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - One person died in a three-alarm fire at a seed cleaning facility near Silverton.
Emergency crews responded to the 13000 block of Riches Road Northeast at around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy dark smoke and flames could be seen coming from the structure from several miles away.
Initially, dispatchers advised responding crews that several people may be trapped on the second floor of the structure. The fire was upgraded to three alarms for additional crews to respond from nearby communities.
Firefighters said the second story of the facility was engulfed in heavy fire and smoke. Managers advised that one person was still on the second story. Firefighters said a victim was found dead inside the building. Another worker was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Silverton Fire District reported that no firefighters were injured in this fire.
The person who died has not been identified publicly until family members can be notified.
Investigators said it is suspected that a dust explosion occurred, which spread fire through the second story of the structure.
The Silverton Fire District responded with five fire engines and four water tenders. Silverton Fire was assisted by Stayton Fire, Sublimity Fire, Mt. Angel Fire, Monitor Fire, Woodburn Fire, Molalla Fire, Woodburn Ambulance, Santiam Memorial Ambulance and Marion County Fire District #1.
