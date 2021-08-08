PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it’s investigating after a disturbance on a TriMet bus left one man dead on Sunday evening.
PPB said just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of someone shot in the area of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the shooting happened during a disturbance on a TriMet bus.
The suspect left before police were called. Police have not made any arrests or released any suspect information.
If anyone has information about this incident, they're asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-9773.
TriMet released the following statement about the incident: "Our thoughts go out to the loved ones of the person who died, as well as to our operator and the people who were on board the bus at the time of the incident. We hope everyone involved can find comfort and healing during this difficult time. We are grateful that there are no reports of anyone else being physically hurt. TriMet is working closely with Portland Police as they investigate what happened. We are sharing video from security cameras and providing all information available to help with the investigation."
Bring in more social workers. They aren’t doing their jobs. Remember Portland you voted for this.
