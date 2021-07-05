One person, four cats escape house fire in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – One person and four cats safely escape from a fire at a home in Hillsboro on Monday, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Northeast Estate Drive in Hillsboro at 5:42 a.m. A responding officer reported that one person was safely evacuated, and as a precaution, a neighboring home was also evacuated.
The call was upgraded to a first-alarm fire to bring additional resources to the scene.
When fire crews arrived, they found the fire in the shrubs that extended up the outside of the home, into the attic and garage. As they made their way inside the house, other crews ventilated the roof and garage door to allow smoke to escape.
After the fire was out, they checked the rest of the home for extensions and hot spots and confirmed that there was only one resident and five cats at the time of the fire. One cat remains missing.
No injuries were reported.
A chaplain was called to the scene to assist the resident.
A Hillsboro Fire Investigator responded to the scene and is working to determine the cause of the fire.
(2) comments
Thankfully nobody was killed.
Fireworks is my thought.
