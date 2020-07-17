SHERIDAN, OR (KPTV) – A fire in Sheridan sent one person to the hospital on Friday, according to firefighters.
Firefighters from Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Districts responded to a house fire at 135 Southwest Mill Street just before 6:30 p.m.
When crews arrived, the house had been evacuated and a light smoke was coming out from inside. They went to work and had the fire out by 7:00 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No other information was given.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
