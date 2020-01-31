One person hurt in rollover crash in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A rollover crash blocked traffic in Hillsboro on Friday night.
The crash involved two cars and occurred near Brookwood Parkway and East Main Street, according to police.
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews cleared the scene just before 11 p.m. It was not immediately clear what caused the collision.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.