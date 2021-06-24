CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Deputies says one person is in custody after a report of a family disturbance on Thursday afternoon. At about 4:25 p.m., deputies responded to a home near Northeast 162nd Ave and Northeast Poplar Drive.
Law enforcement says one family member was armed with a shotgun threatening to kill the family. A struggle ensued and the firearm was taken away from the suspect. When deputies arrived the suspect came outside and was non-compliant telling deputies “just shoot me.”
At one point the suspect turned and ran back to the house and attempted to force open the front door. Deputies chased the suspect who turned around armed with a sharp metal object raised and began moving toward the deputies who were feet away. Deputies used a taser and took the suspect into custody without further incident.
The investigation revealed the suspect pointed the shotgun at the victim and made death threats to the family as well as suicidal statements. Deputies say the suspect assaulted the other family members as well. The suspect was booked at the Clark County Jail on several felony domestic violence charges and attempted felony assaults against the deputies.
