One person injured after duplex fire in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver fire says one person was injured in a fire that broke out on Thursday afternoon.
Crews responded to reports of a house fire at 2607 East 21st Street. Units arrived to find a duplex on fire with one injured person outside. They were transported to Peach Health Southwest Medical Center for treatment.
The duplex was searched to make sure no one else was inside. Vancouver fire had four units on scene along with three additional units from Fire District 6. A total of 19 personnel had the fire under control within 21 minutes.
No additional injuries were reported. A total of four adults and two dogs were displaced from the duplex. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
