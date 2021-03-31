CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – One person injured following a rollover crash in Brush Prairie on Sunday, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
A 911 caller reported a rollover crash in the 13600 block of Northeast 144th Street just after 7:00 p.m. The caller said there were two occupants and three dogs inside the vehicle that had come to rest on its roof off the roadway.
When emergency crews arrived, they tended to the occupants inside the vehicle.
Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle traveling east on Northeast 144th Street and was in the oncoming lane before losing control and rolling over, according to CCSO.
The driver of the vehicle, Vicky M. Carstensen, 55, of Brush Prairie, was removed from the vehicle but refused medical aid, CCSO said. Carstensen was cooperative with investigators.
CCSO said the passenger, Donald G. Langland, 61, of Vancouver, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. The dogs were uninjured and were released to a friend.
