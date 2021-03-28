PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was seriously injured following a shooting in the Parkrose Neighborhood on Sunday, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report that someone had been shot in the 9600 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just before 5:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a male victim. He was treated by paramedics and taken to the hospital with serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
According to PPB, officers found a crime scene at Northeast 95th Avenue and Northeast Wygant Street, and the Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) was called out to investigate. No suspect information was provided by police.
Anyone with information about this shooting, please refer to case number 21-82369 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0400.
