PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – One person was injured after a shooting in Northeast Portland early Tuesday morning, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 500 block of Northeast Holladay Street at approximately 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a person who appeared to have been shot in the leg, and officers applied a tourniquet.
PPB said the shooting appeared to have happened somewhere else, but officers at the scene were unable to determine where.
The person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-133418.
