PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say one person was hurt after a shooting on Wednesday night in north Portland.
PPB says at 8:12 p.m. they responded to multiple calls of shots being fired near North Alberta Street and North Vancouver Avenue in the Humboldt neighborhood.
Officers say when they arrived they found one person shot who was later taken by ambulance to the hospital.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If anyone has information about this case, please reference case 21-107328 and e-mail crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
