PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say one person was hurt after a shooting that took place in the early morning hours on Friday.
Officers say they were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Northwest Marshall Street at 4:34 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
Officers learned that the suspect of the shooting left the scene before police were called. No suspect information is being released at this time.
If anyone has information about this case, please reference case number 21-122430 and email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.
Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
